Today was another sunny, hot, and humid summer day. Some breezes made the heat slightly more bearable and made for some fantastic pool weather. As we head into the night, temperatures will start to drop into the lower 70s, which is about 8 degrees lower than average.
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow morning there are chances of rain and maybe even some early morning thunderstorms. These will be on and off throughout the afternoon too with some areas seeing more dry time than others. Our main severe threat isn’t until the evening when another round of stronger thunderstorms are looking to develop south of I-70. With the increasing confidence that some of these storms could go severe, we’ll be going into a Storm Mode 2 for Sunday night.
LOOKING AHEAD:
After the weekend storms have move along, it’ll leave us with a pretty cool start to the week. Temperatures in the mid/upper 70s for the first half of the week, then we see the lower/mid 80s returning by Friday. No other chances of rain in the forecast for this week, so if you were looking for a cool and dry few days to work on outside projects. This week is the week for you!