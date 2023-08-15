Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off this morning feeling like fall! It is comfortable with low humidity and temperatures in the lower 60s! It will be another nice day with sunshine expected for the rest of the week as well.
Comfortable, Sunny Tuesday
Temperatures today will only climb into the upper 70s, much like yesterday, under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will run almost 10° below average with low humidity levels again.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s, open-window weather kind of night! Some patchy fog will be possible into Wednesday morning.
Gradual Warming Trend into the Weekend
Temperatures will gradually warm up into the rest of the week. We stay in the 70s on Tuesday with highs back in the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday. Upper 80s and lower 90s return for the weekend. Humidity levels will climb towards the end of the week and into the weekend.
Beyond the weekend, we look dry and hot!