Sunshine continues for the next few days, but the holiday weekend may be stormy at times.
I was surprised to find yesterday's relative humidity levels were as low as 26% at the Columbia Regional Airport. This makes sense, because I was constantly shocking myself with a shopping cart at a grocery store yesterday. My skin and eyes felt drier than usual, too.
Another very comfortable, warm day is expected Tuesday with more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. Again, the humidity will be very low today, ranging around 30% in the afternoon - Contrast this to the 50-60% RH values we averaged in the afternoons most of this hot, humid month.
By Thursday and Friday, temps will rise into the lower to middle 90s. The difference between the two days? Humidity.
Dew points are expected to jump ahead of a stalling cold front Friday which will push heat index values to around 95-100 from Friday through Monday of next week.
Weekend Storms
There are rain chances this weekend, starting Friday evening and continuing off and on through Saturday night. It will NOT rain the entire weekend. There will be plenty of dry-time.
The best time/chance for storms does appear to be Saturday evening for central Missouri, shifting to southern Missouri south of Columbia) Sunday. Isolated storms are possible again Monday.