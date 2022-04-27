Enjoy one more dry, sunny day before rain returns to the forecast for the remainder of the week.
Starting this morning will be lots of sunshine with milder temperatures. Definitely not as cold as last morning...Temps will be in the 40s and 50s, rising into the 70s this afternoon. Winds may be breezy, gusting out from the south at 25 mph.
Temps are running about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and should lead to a great afternoon. Already a little breezy this morning out from the southhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ISf6q4sJTM— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 27, 2022
Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight with rain chances by Thursday morning. This upcoming stretch of days will feature greater than 60% chances for rain.
Scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected nearly all day tomorrow and at times the rain could be heavy. Severe weather is not anticipated. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow thanks to the rainfall with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.
More shower and thunderstorm activity can be expected off and on Friday and Saturday, especially Saturday morning. Rain appears to clear up sometime Saturday afternoon and Sunday should be dry.
In total, rainfall amounts will be copious around central Missouri with around 1.00" to 2.00" possible from Thursday through Saturday. This heavy rain may lead to creek and stream flooding, creating impassible roadways in flood-prone regions.