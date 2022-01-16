Our first significant accumulating snowfall is over, and totals varied depending on where you lived. The highest snow totals was in the arc from Hwy 36 into Montgomery & Gasconade Counties where 4-6" of snow fell. The lowest snowfall totals was near the Lake of the Ozarks where less than 2" fell.
GOING UP
Temperatures over the next 2 days will hold remarkably steady in the middle 20s to middle 30s. The only major difference will be the wind. Winds will be light today, but will begin to increase Sunday night into Monday. Although winds will not be overly strong, wind gusts only up to 20mph, this will create wind chill values 5-10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature.
A warm front will move through Monday night into Tuesday, jumping temperatures into the 40s and 50s during the day. Although some of the snow pack will begin to melt over the next several days, Tuesday will be the day where much of our snow will melt due to the warmer temperatures.
ARCTIC COLD SNAP COMING
As quickly as we warm up, we cool down just as fast. A cold front will drop temperatures sharply, reaching the 20s by sunrise on Wednesday. We do not recover on Wednesday, temperatures fall into the 10s by sunset on Wednesday.
What follows this cold front is another blast of arctic air. Low temperatures on Wednesday into Thursday will fall into the single digits, any slight breeze will send that wind chill into the negatives. Temperatures on Thursday will be well-below average with highs only in the 10s, wind chill values might remain in the single digits most of the day. Low temperatures into Friday morning will also be in the single digits before going into the 20s for highs.
Temperatures into the weekend will become seasonal for mid January, with high temperatures rising into the middle and upper 30s.
There is next to no chances for any precipitation over the next 8 days.