Clouds will increase on Friday ahead of our next system. This will present itself as a cold front on Saturday morning. At this time the chance for rain is very slim. A sprinkle, maybe a brief shower at most. Moisture and lift in the atmosphere likely won't come together until Saturday afternoon and for areas along and south of I-44.
However, Friday will be warmer thanks to a southerly breeze gusting 25-30 mph under the cloud cover. Temperatures should warm into the lower 50s for most of central MO.
Clouds will hold on through at least Saturday morning, though some sun may appear in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler behind the cold front, only warming into the lower 40s on Saturday and then the middle 40s on Sunday.
WARMING BACK UP
Next week will start around 15º above average for this time of year with highs in the middle 50s on Monday and Tuesday. It may be breezy too with gusts around 25 mph.
The Winter Solstice will take place on Monday morning and bring us into Astronomical Winter and the longest night of the year.
Don't forget to watch the Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter on Monday just after sunset!
CHRISTMAS WEEK COOL DOWN
A series of cold fronts, beginning Wednesday, will blanket us with colder weather through the end of the week.
I expect a chilly Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the 30s and lows near 20º.
At this time it does look dry, but I'm not completely ready to say there is a zero-percent chance of snow. In the weather setup I'm forecasting it isn't uncommon for a quick-moving system to develop and move through, and we won't be able to fully see that this far out. Stay tuned.