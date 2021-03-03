Temperatures reached the upper 60s to lower 70s today, but this very mild air will slowly start to cool off over the next few days.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will kick off with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s and clear skies with winds shifting out of the east. Temperatures will quickly warm to the 60s for the afternoon with mainly sunny skies.
A slight range in temperatures from the lower to upper 60s is expected across the viewing area. This is due to a frontal boundary that will stall in northeast Missouri and eventually push south Thursday night.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will be a much cooler day, but temperatures will still be slightly above average with highs in the middle 50s. Other than temperature the one noticeable feature of the day will be much more cloud cover. Rain is not expected in the KOMU 8 Viewing area, but we will watch a few showers in southwest parts of the state.
Saturday will gradually start to warm up with highs making it to the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will feature a quick moving upper level system that will allow for cloud cover to increase through the day. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be well above average to kick off the new week with highs in the middle 60s for next Monday and Tuesday. Skies look to become a little more unsettled as we head towards the middle of the week with chances of showers and thunderstorms starting to increase. These showers and thunderstorms will likely be accompanied by a cold front that will drop temperatures off slightly by the end of next week.