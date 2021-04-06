What a warm day yesterday was! There were many people out and about enjoying another 80 degree day. Winds today will not be as breezy, but it's still just as warm. Another 80 degree day ahead!
WEDNESDAY'S THUNDERSTORMS
Starting in the morning will be a chance for showers and even a few thundershowers. There will be some dry time before another round of storms develops in the afternoon, of which could be strong.
The severity of these afternoon storms will be dependent on the time of day - storms earlier in the afternoon would mean weaker storms, storms later in the afternoon could mean stronger storms with wind and hail. All storms are expected to exit after 6pm.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Closer to the weekend does come with a cool-down and another slight chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, the weekend appears dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs temperatures will be in the middle 60s which is normal for this time of year.