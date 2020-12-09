It was a very warm day in central Missouri with highs reaching the middle 60s.
Temperatures exceed expectations today warming into the middle 60s. This was well shy of a record in Columbia, but 23° above average for this time of the year. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/DLhWMOSAyr— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 9, 2020
Another warm day
Thursday will be another mild day, but we will see a few more clouds. Out the door temperatures will be in the middle 30s. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny through the day with highs reaching the middle 60s once again. These temperatures are nearly 20° above average for this time of the year.
Cloud cover will build Thursday evening and skies will become mostly cloudy. This cloud cover should keep overnight temperatures near 40.
Have an extra vacation day you need to burn off before the new year? Tomorrow might be a good day to use it! Mostly sunny with highs in middle 60s. Cloud cover and rain will arrive for Friday. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/vgJqBsKyru— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 9, 2020
Rain chances
A cold front will arrive on Friday bringing rain chances that are expected to linger through at least part of the weekend.
Early Friday morning is looking mainly dry with rain off to the west, but rain is expected to increase in coverage by mid to late morning and become widespread by Friday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hold in the 40s through the day.
Rain is expected to linger Friday night into Saturday with temperatures falling into the middle 30s. This temperature should be warm enough to keep all precipitation as rainfall for the KOMU 8 viewing area. However, a few snowflakes could mix in with the rainfall.
Saturday will be a much drier day with drizzle, passing showers and cloudy skies. Overall it looks to be a very dreary day with highs in the lower 40s.
Saturday evening a few sprinkles and flurries are possible, but accumulation of snowfall is not expected.
Rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1” with a few locally higher amounts possible
Looking ahead
We’ll be on a cooler trend for Sunday. Sunshine will be increasing through the day with with highs only reaching the middle to upper 30s.
Early next week will be quiet with highs in the lower 40s, which is seasonal. We’ll watch a slight chance of some moisture by the middle of the week.