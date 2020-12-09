It was a very warm day in central Missouri with highs reaching  the middle 60s. 

Another warm day

Thursday will be another mild day, but we will see a few more clouds. Out the door temperatures will be in the middle 30s. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny through the day with highs reaching the middle 60s once again. These temperatures are nearly 20° above average for this time of the year.

Cloud cover will build Thursday evening and skies will become mostly cloudy. This cloud cover should keep overnight temperatures near 40.

Rain chances

A cold front will arrive on Friday bringing rain chances that are expected to linger through at least part of the weekend.

Matt GFS USA 25km Weathercast.png

Early Friday morning is looking mainly dry with rain off to the west, but rain is expected to increase in coverage by mid to late morning and become widespread by Friday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hold in the 40s through the day.

Rain is expected to linger Friday night into Saturday with temperatures falling into the middle 30s. This temperature should be warm enough to keep all precipitation as rainfall for the KOMU 8 viewing area. However, a few snowflakes could mix in with the rainfall.

1Matt GFS USA 25km Weathercast.png

Saturday will be a much drier day with drizzle, passing showers and cloudy skies. Overall it looks to be a very dreary day with highs in the lower 40s.

Saturday evening a few sprinkles and flurries are possible, but accumulation of snowfall is not expected.

2Matt GFS USA 25km Weathercast.png

Rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1” with a few locally higher amounts possible

ECMWF ADI 9KM Precip. ACUM.png

Looking ahead

We’ll be on a cooler trend for Sunday. Sunshine will be increasing through the day with with highs only reaching the middle to upper 30s.

Early next week will be quiet with highs in the lower 40s, which is seasonal. We’ll watch a slight chance of some moisture by the middle of the week.

INT FCST PM Extended Forecast.png

