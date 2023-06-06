Another toasty day for Mid-Missouri as we yet again reach 90 degrees. Dew points are looking to stay around the middle 50s for this afternoon, so it shouldn’t feel too muggy out. These lower dew points are a sign of lower moisture in the atmosphere, so while we may have some clouds passing by from time to time, we will mostly have clear skies besides for upper level cirrus clouds. Don’t be too surprised to see a milky white tint to the sky though, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires is still hanging in our area. The low moisture content of our atmosphere will allow for our temperatures to continue their daily swing from 90 degrees by the afternoon to the low 60s overnight.
WEDNESDAY
Our next eventful system will make its way in town on Wednesday. Clouds will start moving in from the north on early Wednesday morning, and might bring with them some morning showers, but they will struggle to develop. Towards the afternoon and into the evening, a better chance for showers and storms will start to develop. An exact pinpoint on where they will form is still uncertain, but they will likely start to develop north of I-70 and west of 63 and quickly push southeast. I don’t expect widespread heavy rainfall, although some locations could get a decent amount of rain by the end of the day.
Because of this cold front, temperatures will also be slightly cooler, with highs in the middle 80s, but still above average for this time of year.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday will keep our brief cool down trend and actually be quite seasonal with highs around 83 degrees, but chilly that night, reaching down to the middle 50s. We will start to rise in temperatures again until Saturday night, where yet another cold front will make its way in. This system is still a ways out, but I see the potential for more widespread rainfall for Mid-Missouri. A lot can change still, but it’s certainly something we’re keeping an eye on, and the KOMU 8 Weather Team will continue to update you on the system.