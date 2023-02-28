Temperatures Tuesday will once again be on the warm side. A stalled-out cold front will create a variance in our temperatures across mid-MO. Areas near Lake of the Ozarks will likely reach the lower 70s while areas near Macon and northern MO could only be in the middle 50s.
In Columbia and Jefferson City, we are expected to reach a high in the middle 60s. Temperatures will hold nicely throughout the evening.
Wednesday will be fairly similar. Temperatures should be more consistent in the lower to middle 60s across mid-MO. This will also be our last spring-like day for the foreseeable future.
A drastic cool down comes on Thursday and we could also see our next chance for precipitation. This will likely start as rain on Thursday evening and transition into snow early on Friday morning.
There is still some uncertainty on snow accumulation on Friday as temperatures are going to be riding a very fine line between rain and snow. We will continue to monitor this developing system and provide updates.
Another warm up is expected this weekend as temperatures raise back to near 50 degrees on Saturday and the middle 50s on Sunday.