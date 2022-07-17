Widespread showers brought some much needed rainfall to central Missouri this morning with rainfall totals in some spots as low as 0.10” and as high as 1”
This rainfall, unfortunately, won’t do much for the drought conditions that have developed across parts of the state, but any rainfall can certainly help it from advancing faster.
A few additional showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry as we prepare for another hot, humid and dry week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will be decreasing into the morning hours with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Highs will warm to near 90° in the afternoon with heat index values in the lower 90.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will warm to the upper 90s on Tuesday with heat index values ranging from 100-105°. A weak cold front will help drop temperatures very slightly for the middle of the week with highs returning to the middle 90s.
A warm front will bring temperatures back to the upper 90s on Friday into the weekend. We haven’t officially hit the triple digits yet this year, but we’ll need to watch the potential. Regardless, it will feel like the triple digits due to the humidity.
LOOKING AHEAD
The dry and hot pattern that we’ve been stuck in doesn’t look to change anytime soon. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 90s through the weekend and early next week.