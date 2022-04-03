Temperatures are going to start the week mild before cooling down for Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, clouds will be ever-present this week; something we are growing accustomed to in mid-Missouri. Winds will be stronger during the latter half of the week.
Sunday night and early Monday morning there will be a cold front rolling through and this will give us a chance for showers. They should be light and likely won't accumulate to much. Dry air ahead of the system will limit the amount of rain that is able to reach the ground.
Monday will be mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the middle 60s, a touch cooler than the 70º Sunday afternoon we felt. However, middle 60s are average high temps for early April.
Election Day Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Much of the day is looking dry, though a spare shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Most of the rain will hold off until a cold front moves through overnight. Therefore, the best chance for rain won't arrive until after sunset Tuesday and much of it should be gone by sunrise Wednesday. A few thunderstorms may mix into the showers as well. Severe weather is not expected at this time, though the South U.S. will have the severe threat once again early this week.
Unless the system slows, most of the rain should be out by 7 a.m. Wednesday and the remainder of the day will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures should still reach the lower 60s in the afternoon before a big cool down for the end of the week.
Thursday is expected to be the windiest day of the week as winds gust around 40 mph. Skies will likely remain cloudy and temps may only reach the upper 40s, cooler with wind chill. There is also a slight chance for an isolated shower as weak energy tries to enter our area off a low pressure system over the Great Lakes.
Friday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s and only slightly calmer winds; gusts near 30 mph.
By the weekend, you may be ready for blue sky again and you should get it! There will also be a big warm up as afternoon temps go from near 60º on Saturday to near 70º on Sunday. These warm temperatures are expected to last into next week.