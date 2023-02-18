Temp Fcst Today.png

The Weekend

After a frozen Friday, we're due for a warmup. Expect highs in the 50s all weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It'll be a breezy start to the weekend as sustained winds coming from the southwest will be around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. This will help push warmer air into the region, fueling our warmup. Precipitation-wise, this weekend stays dry apart from a few possible sprinkles tonight.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst AM.png

The Week Ahead

The first half of the week continues on a warmer trend with highs in the upper 50s. The warmest day we will see will be Wednesday, but the rain we see that day will keep us feeling a little cooler. Expect widespread rain for most of the day, continuing well into the evening. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible as highs near 60 degrees. 

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst AM.png

After Wednesday's rain, we'll end the week with high temperatures in the 40s. However, it looks to warm up for next weekend as well as sunshine returns.

8 Day AM.png

