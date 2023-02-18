The Weekend
After a frozen Friday, we're due for a warmup. Expect highs in the 50s all weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It'll be a breezy start to the weekend as sustained winds coming from the southwest will be around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. This will help push warmer air into the region, fueling our warmup. Precipitation-wise, this weekend stays dry apart from a few possible sprinkles tonight.
The Week Ahead
The first half of the week continues on a warmer trend with highs in the upper 50s. The warmest day we will see will be Wednesday, but the rain we see that day will keep us feeling a little cooler. Expect widespread rain for most of the day, continuing well into the evening. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible as highs near 60 degrees.
After Wednesday's rain, we'll end the week with high temperatures in the 40s. However, it looks to warm up for next weekend as well as sunshine returns.