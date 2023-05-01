Temperatures this morning will be cooler, in the middle 40s, but will warm throughout the day into the middle 60s.
There will be plenty of sunshine over the next few days, including today.
The big weather condition we will watch for today will be strong winds. Winds could be gusting close to 40MPH this afternoon, and could continue to be breezy Tuesday as well.
Looking towards the end of the week, rain is expected Thursday and may feature a few rumbles of thunder as we head into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we will continue to monitor this system.