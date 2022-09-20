The weather has turned hot and will lead to another chance for record highs Tuesday.
Monday, record highs were shattered across the region as Kansas City reached 99 degrees. Columbia reached 98 degrees, breaking the original record of 94 degrees set in 2000. St Louis did not break a temperature record, but still reached 95 degrees.
Tuesday will be another hot, sunny and breezy day with humidity as temps are already in the 70s/80s this morning, jumping in the upper 90s by this afternoon. 98 degrees is the record high set wayyy back in 1893. Wednesday's record is 100 degrees, set also in 1893.
A strong cold front is forecast to arrive Wednesday night which will not just usher in relief from heat, but could develop rain chances over northern Missouri Wednesday evening, becoming widespread Wednesday night, drying up into Thursday morning. Thursday will be cloudier and cooler.
Not only will daytime highs be lower, but nightly temps will also return to more comfortable numbers in the 50s with lower humidity Thursday, right in time for the first day of Autumn! We could even feel some wind chills into Friday morning.
Rain chances will be hit-or-miss, but do appear possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning and again at times this weekend, although the probabilities are low. We may also see another chance for rain early Sunday morning as another shot of colder air reaches Missouri.