Rain has been hit or miss over the last few days, remaining very isolated in nature with heavy downpours at times. The temps have also been increasingly warmer too with all the humidity.
Lower rain chances, higher tempsShowers today will be mainly east of Columbia and Jefferson City. Highs in the middle to upper 80s, heat indices in the lower 90shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/ZyO4Kw9WJo— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 9, 2021
Now, the pattern is turning warmer with lower rain chances. An upper level storms system that has been overhead is now moving east today. Ay rain chances will be mainly east of Columbia and Jefferson City this afternoon. As with recent days, this rain will be isolated where some get rain and some may not. These showers will be brief too.
Highs will reach the upper 80s Wednesday, rising in the 90s for the first time this year Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
A cold front will pass through Missouri Friday night leading to slightly cooler temperatures and decreased humidity in the afternoons. Temps on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 80s, rising back to near 90 with some humidity Sunday ahead of another cold front that will pass through Missouri Monday.
Any rain chances over the next 8 days will be with Saturday or around Monday-Tuesday of next week in lieu of early next week's cold front.