Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side: most of mid-MO is in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Temps will continue to be cooler, especially by mid June standards, with highs in the middle 70s. There will also be a mostly sunny sky and low humidity.
A warming trend will continue throughout the rest of the week as highs climb in to the upper 80s by the end of the week. Humidity will also increase throughout the week. By Friday, dewpoints in the middle 60s will have us feeling pretty sticky.
Dry conditions will likely continue through the week with only a slight chance for rain on Friday. Next week looks slightly more active in terms of rain.