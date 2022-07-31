After a week of significantly cooler temperatures, mid-Missouri is going to heat up once again as we head into the new week.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 90s, but when the humidity is factored in it will feel like the triple digits.
An isolated “pulse” thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but most locations will not see a storm.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will start the week well above average with highs in the middle 90s through Wednesday. We can expect humid conditions on these days to bring heat index values between 100-105°.
Just like Monday, an isolated pulse thunderstorm is possible on Tuesday with most locations staying dry.
We’ll have increased chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. These will need to be monitored as one or two of these storms could be on the strong side.
Showers should linger into Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures to end the week. While those temperatures are expected to be cooler we will remain humid.