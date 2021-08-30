Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the evening, but they will be scattered so not everyone will get rain.
Passing showers and thunderstorms will continue for this afternoon into the evening, but these will start to fade away after sunset #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/7rwtdm4qzE— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 30, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue for Tuesday. The first opportunity for these storms will come from a dying line of storms out of Nebraska in the mid to late morning hours. The exact track of these is uncertain, and these storms could miss us to the north.
This round of storms will leave behind an outflow boundary that could spark additional showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
A large majority of the day will be mostly dry with highs in the middle 80s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Conditions will dry out and temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s through Thursday with highs back near 90° by Friday. These temperatures are above average for this time of the year.
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front will try to move in for the weekend, but may struggle to bring much of an impact to temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the early part of next week.
We will watch for slight rain chances on Saturday.