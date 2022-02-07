Temperatures are on a mild trend through the rest of the week, but we are still going to see quite a few swings in those temperatures.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will stay relatively warm into Tuesday morning, but we are still expected to dip below freezing. This means we will need to watch for a few patchy slick spots where snow has melted and frozen over.
Additionally, some very patchy freezing fog will be possible in the morning hours. This will clear quickly as temperatures warm to the middle 50s for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
A WEAK COLD FRONT
A fairly weak cold front is set to arrive Tuesday night, bringing a slight cool down for the middle of the week.
Highs are still expected to be average to slightly above average on Wednesday and Thursday.
Warmer air is set to arrive on Friday before a more significant cool down arrives for the weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD
Chilly air is expected for Saturday, but we will get warmer for Sunday with highs back in the lower 40s.
Temperatures are expected to warm once again early next week.