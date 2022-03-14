A very weak cold front will pass through the region Monday night, allowing for a stray shower or sprinkle to be possible in the overnight hours.
Temperatures will remain well above freezing and we won’t see a drop in our afternoon highs until Thursday night when a stronger cold front arrives.
Tonight: A spot shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out as a quick passing front moves through the region. Most will stay dry! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/0tYAQibWY2— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 14, 2022
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine will be increasing through the day with highs reaching the middle 60s.
STAYING ABOVE AVERAGE
Temperatures are going to continue to warm for Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 70s under sunny skies.
Cloud cover will start to return on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring chances of rain Thursday afternoon and evening into the overnight hours. Rain is expected to linger into Friday morning before drying out in the afternoon.
Friday will be significantly cooler with highs in the lower 50s, but temperatures will rebound into the weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD
Above average temperatures are expected to continue early into next week. The pattern looks fairly active to bring chances of rain and even thunderstorms at times.