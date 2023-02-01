Webstory Image.png

We finally made it through the climatological coldest month and temperatures are already looking up.

Looking back, the month of January had 25 days that had above average temperatures in Columbia.

Hourly Details Forecast.png

After multiple days below freezing, mid-Missouri is finally warming up. Our last day above freezing was Saturday before a cold front brought an Arctic blast into the Midwest. 

We're still below the seasonal average of 40 degrees, but warmer days are ahead.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst AM.png

A cold front will cause our temps to drop on Friday, but temps quickly rebound for the weekend.

More dry and mild conditions are expected throughout the weekend, some chances for rain return Monday night. 

8 Day AM.png

