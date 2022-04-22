It appears mother nature is hitting the repeat button for tomorrow as temperatures will be in the 80s once again and breezy conditions will continue.
Saturday will be slightly more breezy than Friday with winds gusting near or above 40mph. These winds will continue to be out of the south bringing in the much warmer air needed to raise our temperatures 10 degrees above average, as well as moisture that will become apparent into the evening.
A cold front will sweep through mid-Missouri Saturday night. This won't have a huge impact on our temperatures, but will cool us back down to near average. The main thing that this cold front will bring is our next chance for rain.
Rain will try to make its way into mid-Missouri throughout mid to late afternoon on Saturday. At first the air will be much too dry for the rain to make it to the ground, but as the day progresses and the wind brings in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, rain will eventually begin to fall.
Showers are expected to begin in the late evening and continue overnight. Some of these showers do have the potential to strengthen to produce damaging winds and hail Saturday evening.
Next week appears to be quiet and slightly cooler as temperatures dip to the 60s for most of the week.