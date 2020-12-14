TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

A brisk day is ahead with Monday's wind chills, even with the return of sunshine. There will be at least one chance for precipitation this week.

Brace for the BRISK!

Indeed! This morning will be about 10 degrees colder than at any point over the weekend, leading to wind chills ranging from 10 to 15 degrees in some locations. Frost will be everywhere too.

It's back to a brisk feels this morning. Wind chills will range from 10 to 20 degrees in most of central MissouriBundle up today! @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/Bxq9TfGuz8 — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 14, 2020

Tracking the next chance for rain (or snow)

There is a small chance we see snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of now, it's uncertain how much we would see, but the air will be cold enough to support accumulative snow showers.

Locations: Mainly south of I-70

Timing: Tuesday after 5pm until 5am Wednesday morning

Accumulations are expected to be 1" or less over central and southern Missouri. This includes Columbia, Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks.

Thinking about the weekend?

Right now, there appears to be another storm system to arrive Saturday morning. Temperatures over the weekend will generally be in the 40s, so any chance for snow remains limited due to warm temps. Moisture appears limited oo, so rain probabilities are low a this time.