A cold front moved through Missouri yesterday and will be leading to comfortable, mild continues today.
Rain accumulations yesterday were hit-or-miss, but those that did receive rain picked up around 0.25" to 0.50" in some spots around Jefferson City and Linn pic.twitter.com/atMA3P0e2Q— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 15, 2021
Rain will mainly stay south of the KOMU 8 viewing area this morning and clouds will exit around noon leading to sunny skies this afternoon. Temps will be cooler with highs in the lower 80s, quickly falling in the 70s this evening.
Low temps by Thursday morning may be in the upper 50s for many, especially over northern Missouri.
The warm air is quick to return later this week and might push our temps back in the lower 90s by Sunday. Sunday's record high is 94 degrees (set in 2000).
Rain will be hard to find over the next seven days...The next chance for rain will come from a cold front around the middle of next week, sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.