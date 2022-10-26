We are back to sunshine today after two days of rainfall in the state.
It will be very cool this morning and there could even be some frost on cars. Roads will be ice-free. The sunshine will help temps rise out of the 30s/40s and reach the upper 50s to lower 60s today. The wind will not be strong today either as high pressure moves overhead for the day. This evening will be quiet and cool.
Rainfall accumulations were plentiful around the region. From Monday and Tuesday, most of central Missouri received at least an inch of rainfall. There were locations that received around 2.00" of rainfall. Locations near the Lake of the Ozarks, Eldon, Versailles and Lebanon received nearly 3.00" of rainfall.
Flooding was not experienced in Missouri during this rainfall event as the ground absorbed most of the rain as it fell.
There are more chances for rain this weekend and this weekend. Another storm system moves in Thursday, but will stay too far south for rainfall. Just expect clouds and sunshine between Thursday and Friday with temps in the lower 60s.
This weekend will start sunny, but turns cloudy by Saturday evening. Rain is possible Saturday night and Sunday. This system will clear up before Halloween Monday of next week. The trick-or-treat will be quiet and cool with temps in the 50s Monday evening.