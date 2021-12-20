Conditions will begin frosty this morning for many with temps in the lower to middle 20. There may even be some wind chills in the upper 10s.
There will be plenty of sunshine today and highs will reach the upper 40s (maybe 50 degrees) this afternoon...Expect a wind chill with any breeze outside.
There will be a cold front passing through the region tonight, but with the lack of any real moisture in the atmosphere around Missouri we will likely stay mostly clear and dry through tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday
Warmer conditions are on the way as we get closer to the Christmas holiday and by Friday there could even be more record highs...again. WOW!
Breezy winds and very warm by Friday with highs in the upper 60s on Christmas Eve. We will keep an eye on how strong these winds Friday get.
Into the Christmas weekend will be slightly cooler, but still above normal temps with highs in the middle 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.
Disruptive weather, like snow/ice or even showers and storms appear to completely dodge the state of Missouri through the holiday weekend. We will wait on another storm system around the middle of next week.