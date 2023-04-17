Monday morning temperatures will be on the cooler side with most of us being in the lower 40s. Winds today will be breezy again with winds sustained between 10 and 20 MPH and winds gusting up to 40 MPH.
Temperatures this afternoon will warm back into the middle 60s under a sunny sky. The feels-like temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to those winds.
Today will be dry, but rain chances return as early as tomorrow. Some spotty light showers could move throughout mid-Missouri tomorrow, but most will remain dry.
Heading into the middle of the week, temperatures continue to warm and rain chances increase. Wednesday could again have us with passing showers and a few rumbles of thunder as well. Thursday will be the best chances this week for showers and thunderstorms.
After showers and storms, Friday's temperatures will be significantly cooler and will continue cooling into the weekend.