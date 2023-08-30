Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s under mostly clear skies once again. We are tracking Hurricane Idalia and sunshine here locally.
Hurricane Idalia
Expected to make landfall Wednesday morning, Hurricane Idalia has been upgraded to a category 4 storm. Dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall are all expected along the big bend of Florida.
Comfortable, Less Humid Wednesday
Temperatures today will climb into the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will be low for the rest of the day.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly starry skies, open window weather!
Mizzou Home Opener
Thursday looks fantastic for the first home game of the season! Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with sunshine and low humidity. By the time the game starts at 7 p.m., temperatures will be in the 80s!
Heat Returns for Labor Day Weekend
Our pattern looks to become favorable for the 90s and heat to return for the weekend. Little to no rain chances are also expected into next week.