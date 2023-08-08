Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few showers around. Today will be comfortable and less humid than last week! Enjoy it while it lasts, these conditions will not stick around much longer.
Comfortable Tuesday
For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range for the afternoon as well again. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s under mostly starry skies.
Next Storm Chances
Our next chance for showers and storms will be on Wednesday. While timing and totals are uncertain, there is a chance for strong to severe storms as well. As of right now, there appears to be two rounds, one in the morning and one in the evening. Both pose a threat for severe weather. The second round is dependent on how the first round acts.
With that in mind, stay weather aware into the day today and tomorrow morning as we get closer to those chances. I have us in a Storm Mode Index of ONE for now with flooding being the main concern with heavy rainfall expected.
Columbia 8-Day Forecast
The rest of the week will be warm and humid with sunshine return on Thursday and stick around into the weekend.