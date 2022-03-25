Sunshine returned to the region today and we’ll continue to see mostly to partly sunny skies through the weekend with below average temperatures remaining in the forecast.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and highs only warming to the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with breezy conditions. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph.
Winds will start to calm down Saturday night into Sunday morning. That wind will allow for patchy frost to form as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Wind chills are expected to fall into the middle 20s.
Highs will warm to the upper 40s on Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warm front is set to move towards Missouri on Monday, but it’s trending slower and that means the forecast for the day is looking cooler. Highs are now only expected to reach the middle 50s, but if this front starts to speed up we could be significantly warmer. Stay tuned!
Cloud cover will continue to increase for Tuesday as temperatures warm to the 70s. Warm and moist air will surge into the region ahead of a storm system that will bring the potential for showers and thunderstorms starting on Tuesday night. Showers and storms are likely into Wednesday.
We will need to watch for the potential of a few strong storms with this system.
Cooler air is expected to filter into the region to end the week. Stay tuned!