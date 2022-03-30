It has been a cool and cloudy Wednesday across central Missouri. Showers have started to become more scattered and temperatures have been dropping. Showers will continue through the night, but will be scattered with some dry time mixing in.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 30s with cloudy skies across the region. A push of additional moisture is expected to bring spot showers/drizzle along with flurries. Snow is not expected to accumulate or cause travel difficulties.
Precipitation chances will be highest in the morning, but will linger into the afternoon. Highs are expected to only reach the lower 40s.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the upper 50s.
Cloud cover will increase Friday night and a quick wave of energy is expected to bring a few showers to the region on Saturday, mainly in the morning. Rain should clear into the afternoon and some sunshine will be possible with highs in the middle to upper 50s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with highs warming to the middle 60s before rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures arrive for early next week.