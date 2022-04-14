It was a cold beginning to the day. Most of us woke up to frost on our windshields. Sunshine will return today bringing temperatures back into the 60s.
Temperatures will cool down as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be the sunnier and drier day with a high in the upper 50s. Sunday will be cooler in the lower 50s and a chance for light rain throughout the day.
If you have any outdoor Easter plans, you may want to consider moving them to Saturday or inside.
Looking past the weekend, temperatures will begin to warm up into the next week. By next weekend, temperatures will be back into the 70s and a trend towards above average temperatures could end out April.