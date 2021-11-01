A cold front that passed this weekend mixed with the rain we saw this afternoon and evening have sufficiently cooled our temperatures into the 30s for tonight. This rain will trail off and the majority of rain later tonight, and Tuesday as well, should stay south of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
CHILLY MORNINGS
With temperatures projected to be in the lower 30s for our northern counties, a Freeze Warning has been issued for Macon, Randolph, and Chariton counties.
It is a good idea for you to bring in or cover those sensitive plants as frost is possible on Tuesday morning. Wednesday morning could be the first time most folks need to use their ice scraper for the first time this season.
Morning temperatures will continue to drop and by Thursday and Friday mornings, our first hard freeze of the year is expected as temperatures go below freezing. Now is a good time to start finding that heavy winter coat.
A CHANCE TO WARM AGAIN
By the beginning of the weekend, winds will shift to the south bringing in some warmer air. High temperatures will be in the 50s this weekend and low temperatures will be back above freezing.