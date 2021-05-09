A passing storm system brought showers and thunderstorms this weekend and left behind chilly and cloudy conditions for Mother’s Day. As we head through the next week temperatures are going to be on a below average note.
Weekend Rainfall Totals: Most locations saw 0.5-1" of rain across our viewing area. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/yU3maoVjjd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 9, 2021
MONDAY’S FORECAST
It is going to be a chilly start to the week with morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with highs reaching the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 75°. The average low temperatures is around 54°. We will be well below both of these marks through the week.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday we’ll be watching a few showers across parts of western Kansas that should be kept to the west thanks to high pressure. This high pressure will also allow for partly sunny skies to return on Wednesday afternoon and continue through the week.
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the end of the week with highs in the middle 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and highs closer to 70° on Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances will start to increase for the weekend as the pattern starts to get a little more active once again. Temperatures are expected to be back closer to seasonal as we head into the weekend with highs in the 70s.