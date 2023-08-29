Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly clear skies once again. Some patchy fog is possible. A light jacket might be needed out the door with a cooler start than last week. We stay in the 80s the rest of the week before 90s return this weekend.
Warmer, More Humid Tuesday
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will be slightly higher today.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly starry skies, open window weather!
Sunshine, 80s Continue this Week
For the rest of the week, temperatures will stay in the 80s each day with sunshine as well. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s throughout the week as well. Humidity will fluctuate but overall lower than last week.
Mizzou Home Opener
Thursday looks fantastic for the first home game of the season! Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with sunshine and low humidity. By the time the game starts at 7 p.m., temperatures will be in the 80s!
Heat Returns for Labor Day Weekend
Our pattern looks to become favorable for the 90s and heat to return for the weekend. Little to no rain chances are also expected into next week.