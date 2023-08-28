Good Monday morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly clear skies. A light jacket might be needed out the door with a cooler start than last week. We stay in the 80s the rest of the week before 90s return this weekend.
Sunny, Nice Monday
Temperatures today will climb into the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. A light shower in our eastern counties is possible but overall a dry day ahead. Humidity levels remain low today making for a comfortable feel to start off the week.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly starry skies.
Sunshine, 80s Continue this Week
For the rest of the week, temperatures will stay in the 80s each day with sunshine as well. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s throughout the week as well. Humidity will fluctuate but overall lower than last week.
Heat Returns for Labor Day Weekend
Our pattern looks to become favorable for the 90s and heat to return for the weekend. Little to no rain chances are also expected into next week.