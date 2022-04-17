Rain showers and mixed winter precipitation will continue through the evening hours before coming to an end overnight.
Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy overnight with patchy frost possible into the morning with lows falling into the middle 30s. If you have plants outside, it's a good idea to bring them in or cover them up.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Sunshine will increase quickly through the day with highs warming to the middle 50s.
As temperatures increase, so will the wind speed! Monday will be a windy day with winds gusting up to 35 mph through the day out of the north.
Skies will remain clear overnight and that will allow temperatures to fall below freezing. The national weather service has issued a freeze watch for the entire KOMU 8 viewing area for Tuesday morning.
AN ACTIVE PATTERN
Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the middle of the week before much warmer air arrives at the end of the week.
Overall, mid-Missouri is expected to be in active pattern with passing chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Tuesday evening lasting into Friday.
Additional chances of showers and storms will return for the weekend along with a cold front that will bring another cool down.