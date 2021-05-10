Mostly cloudy and cool conditions were present once again today and that trend is going to continue for Tuesday with the addition of rain chances for some!
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 40s. Highs will warm into the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies through the day.
Areas along and south of Highway 50 will need to watch for a few showers. A washout is not expected, but passing light showers will be possible through the midday and early afternoon hours. Rainfall totals will be light with less than 0.25” expected.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
High pressure will help us see more sunshine for the middle of the week! Sunshine will increase through the day with highs in the lower 60s.
Thursday will be warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.
Friday an approaching warm front will bring a slight chance of rain with highs back in the upper 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
The weather pattern is looking to get a little more active as we head into the weekend with multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
Temperatures will also be much warmer with highs back at average to above average levels with highs in the 70s.