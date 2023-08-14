There's a mixture of sunshine and spotty clouds across Mid-Missouri, which will continue throughout the evening. A few sprinkles of rain may make it to the ground this evening north of I-70, but many, if not all, will remain completely dry.
Temperatures throughout the rest of the evening will start dropping to the lower 70s.
Overnight, there will be a few clouds and temperatures Tuesday morning drop to the lower 60s and upper 50s. You may even need a light jacket as you head out the door in the morning.
Throughout the rest of the day, temps will raise to very similar highs as Monday.
The rest of the week will see temps slowly rising.