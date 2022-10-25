The rain that returned to Missouri yesterday will continue into Tuesday.
There were many brush fires that burned over the weekend and on Monday due to dry, windy conditions around the region. This finally came to an end yesterday as rains began falling Monday afternoon.
Most areas received around 0.50" accumulation. Areas in western Missouri received closer to an inch as the rain arrived much earlier in the day.
Rain will be most likely Tuesday during the morning and early in the afternoon. By this evening, conditions will begin to slowly dry up and remain cloudy until the overnight hours. An additional 0.50" to 1.00" accumulation is possible.
Temps will be very cool today only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Nightly temps will drop in the upper 30s. This will be the coldest night over the next eight days.
Wednesday will feature a return of the sunshine and temps in the lower 60s. Clouds are back by Thursday afternoon ahead of another passing storm system that does not bring rain, just some clouds for Friday and Saturday. Another passing storms system reaches Missouri late Sunday afternoon into Monday.