Thanks to a warmer temperature pattern this week, morning commute road conditions should be easier this week. The exception might only be Monday morning thanks to black ice on roads.
While there may be some patchy ice on roads from overnight rains, most main roads are ice-free. Residential areas are the main spots dealing with ice.
(5:21am) black ice on roads this morning thanks to last night's rain and AM temps nearing 28 degrees Main roads appear to be in ok shape — Tim Schmidt, February 22, 2021
THE WEEK AHEAD - WARMER!
That's right! As advertised, the final week of February will be a warmer one and could feel more spring-like at times, especially Tuesday when temps are near 60 degrees for the first time in 2021.
For teachers who are looking to get their students outside for a few minutes, this may be a great week to do that! Just be aware of the amount of mud...kids will be tracking that everywhere.
BY THE WEEKEND, IT'S RAINY AGAIN
There will be chances for rain again by the weekend as out next round of storm systems move back over Missouri. There does appear to be dry time this weekend and even some sunshine.