A heat wave continues to build over the Midwest and central Plains this week and this weekend where temperatures could reach the lower 100s at times.
There were many areas in the 100s on Wednesday. Springfield, MO tied its record high of 103 whereas northern Missouri barely reached the lower 90s. Rolla reached 101 degrees. All of us begin to experience the near triple digits starting today.
The air is still pretty dry, so humidity should not be a problem Thursday when highs temperatures again reach 98-100 this afternoon, near 100 Friday. We will likely break 100 across all of central Missouri Saturday. Temps will still be near 100 Sunday, but some storminess and clouds are possible over northern Missouri which often leads to cooler temps.
Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days and so will the humidity. This will lead to higher heat index values which could range from 105 to 110 on Saturday.
TIPS TO HELP BEAT THE HEAT
There are many ways you can stay cool during the summer months. Here are a few ways to do that even away from the coolness of your own air conditioning
- Garden, mow lawns and do any outdoor work earl in the morning before the heat builds in, generally before 11am
- Go to the mall, or a department store. These air conditioned buildings that can help not just take you out of the heat, but take your mind off the high temperatures too
- Go to the movies. Again, these are air conditioned buildings and you may be able to find a cheap midday movie deal
- Stay out of the sunlight for prolonged periods of time. The pool may seem like a logical place to go during the summer, but can break down your body leaving you dehydrated and more heat-stressed
Relief is in sight! Starting around Sunday night will be encroaching storminess in the jet stream over northern Missouri. This is part of an advancing cold front that is expected to not just knock down the heat, but provide rain to the region. Early next week will feature 20-30% rain chances.
Temps will start next week in the middle 90s, falling in the upper 80s by the end of next week.