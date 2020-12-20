Happy Sunday! Some of us are waking up to patchy fog and frost in some areas, but clouds will lift and temperatures will warm into the upper 40s as today will turn into a great day to get any last-minute shopping or decorating done.
The first day of astronomical winter
Today begins a warming trend over the next few days, but ironically, tomorrow marks the first day of winter! The Winter Solstice is to occur at 4:02 a.m., which marks the time when Earth's axial tilt is farthest from the Sun. Tomorrow also marks the shortest day of the year as the sun will rise at 7:24 a.m. and set at 4:50 p.m.
While daylight is short, here's a way to seize tomorrow evening! For the first time in almost 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn will line up across the southwestern sky, only separated by about one degree. This will be visible from sunset to about 7 p.m. tomorrow, and this is the only chance in our lifetime to see something like this.
A windy week
Returning back to the Christmas week forecast, we are looking at BIG changes this week. Like I said above, you can expect temperatures about 15 degrees above average for Monday and Tuesday as a warm front lifts over the region, but a STRONG cold front on Wednesday afternoon will wipe that all away. As we make this pattern change, winds will be breezy, gusting up to 40 mph tomorrow and again on Thursday.
Christmas cold blast
Models show that arctic air from central Canada will funnel into much of the Midwest behind this cold front on Wednesday. With winds gusting up to 30-40 mph, prepare to bundle up on Christmas Eve. Wind chills will easily be in the single digits, if not negative in some areas on Thursday morning.
Typically with cold fronts like this, we see precipitation of some sort. Right now, models indicate the likelihood of rain transitioning into snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, BUT the location is still not agreed upon. It looks like eastern Missouri will likely see some precipitation, but the jury is still out for western Missouri. As of today, accumulations and impacts are very low, but as always, we will keep you updated as confidence increases over the next few days.
A look ahead
Christmas Day promises sunshine, but cooler temperatures. The average high and low temperatures for Christmas in Columbia is 38° and 21° respectively, and we should be right around there. However, wind chills will make things feel like the upper 10s and lower 20s in most areas. Temperatures look to warm up into next weekend.