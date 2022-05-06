This past week has felt like March: rain, cool temperatures, and overall early Spring feel. By the beginning of next week, it will feel more like June with temperatures jumping into the 90s.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
Rain showers south of I-70 will move out by noon today, after this rain moves out, our next chance of rain is not for several days. This will allow for all the rain we got this past week to soak into the ground.
Temperatures stay cool for Friday, with highs only into the middle 60s. Sunshine returns by this afternoon as well, helping those temperatures rise into the 60s.
Beginning tomorrow, the warm-up commences. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s, right around average for early May. Temperatures only rise on Sunday, with highs getting close to 80s. Abundant sunshine will aid in those temperatures rising through the weekend.
NEXT WEEK
Into next week, a summer-like pattern takes hold as the jet stream retreats north into Canada. This means very warm temperatures will arrive to many in the eastern US. This pattern will also keep the showers and thunderstorm chances to our west and north through next week.
Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will make it into the 90s. The record highs for Monday and Tuesday are 91, both set over 100 years ago. We will make it very close or even break these record high temperatures.
After Wednesday, temperatures drop below the 90s but still remain very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday is also our first chance of a few showers since today, but most of this will stay away even into next weekend.