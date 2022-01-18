A cold front will arrive late Tuesday night and that is going to set us up for bitter cold temperatures the rest of the week.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
The high temperature on Wednesday will be near 40°, but most of us won’t be awake to experience it. That’s because it’s happening when the clock strikes midnight, from there temperatures will fall to the middle 20s by morning and to near 20° by the afternoon.
Additionally, winds will be quite breezy with sustained winds out of the north at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
This will bring wind chills in the single digits for much of the day.
A BITTER COLD THURSDAY
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team will be in Storm Mode 2 for Thursday because low temperatures will be in the single digits and feels-like temperatures will be as low as -10 to -15° during the morning. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes in these temperatures.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, but it will remain cold. Highs will be in the middle to upper 10s with wind chills peaking in the single digits.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday will be another cold start with temperatures in the single digits, but calmer winds will mean wind chills will be less of a factor. Highs are expected to warm into the middle 20s.
The weekend will be a touch warmer with a return to the middle to upper 30s.
Another cold blast of air is looking probable for next week, but there is some uncertainty in regards to the timing. We’ll be watching this and we will keep you updated.