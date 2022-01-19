Webstory Image.png

Cold air has been filtering in through the day and the temperature is going to continue to drop as we head into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 2 for Thursday because low temperatures will be in the single digits and feels-like temperatures will be as low as -10 to -15° during the morning. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes in these temperatures.

GRAF ADI T Feels Like.png

Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, but it will remain cold. Highs will be in the middle to upper 10s with wind chills peaking in the single digits.

Hourly Details Forecast Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be another cold start with temperatures in the single digits, but calmer winds mean that wind chill will be less of a factor.

2GRAF ADI T Feels Like.png

Temperatures will warm to the middle 20s on Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain relatively calm through the day.

The weekend will be a touch warmer with a return to the middle to upper 30s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday.

Planner Weekend.png

Another cold blast of air is set to arrive early next week.

8 Day PM.png

