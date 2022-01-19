Cold air has been filtering in through the day and the temperature is going to continue to drop as we head into Thursday morning.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 2 for Thursday because low temperatures will be in the single digits and feels-like temperatures will be as low as -10 to -15° during the morning. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes in these temperatures.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, but it will remain cold. Highs will be in the middle to upper 10s with wind chills peaking in the single digits.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday will be another cold start with temperatures in the single digits, but calmer winds mean that wind chill will be less of a factor.
Temperatures will warm to the middle 20s on Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain relatively calm through the day.
The weekend will be a touch warmer with a return to the middle to upper 30s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday.
Another cold blast of air is set to arrive early next week.