Temperatures will drop to near 0 tonight and it’s only going to get colder through the rest of the weekend.
Saturday Morning: Wind chills will range from -10 to -20° with actual temperatures near 0. Frostbite could develop on exposed skin in 30 minutes. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/xupNfR2GVM— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 12, 2021
Wind chill advisories are in effect through Saturday as wind chills are forecasted to range from -10 to -20°. This is a dangerous wind chill that could result in frostbite in 30 minutes or less to exposed skin. The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for this cold because there could be issues, especially if proper precautions aren’t taken.
NOTE: Wind chill advisories and possibly warnings will continue to be issued for colder temperatures through the next several days.
A passing system will bring snow chances, mainly north of I-70 Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow looks fairly light at this point with only a dusting expected. Locally higher amounts of up to 1” are possible to the north of the viewing area
Saturday afternoon We will struggle to reach the 10s. Wind chill temperatures will remain below 0.
Sunday will be even colder! Sunday morning wind chills will range from -10 to -25° with lows below 0. Sunday afternoon wind chills will remain well below zero with highs in the single digits.
OUR NEXT SNOW CHANCE
Off and on snow showers are expected for Sunday with snow chances increasing for Sunday night and Monday. There is a lot of online misinformation about this system, beware and trust reliable sources. Snow will likely be measurable, but it does not look like it will be an overly significant storm for mid-Missouri. This means I expect a few inches of snow with heavier snow south of the viewing area. Despite snow the big story of this time frame will be bitter cold temperatures.
The track of a low pressure will determine the amount of snow we will get. If this low pressure system were to take a more northerly track it would produce heavier snow, but that track is not likely at this time. The more likely track is a southerly one which would produce light, but measurable snow. We will keep you updated.
EARLY WEEK COLD
Temperatures will remain arctic for Monday with wind chills ranging from -10 to -25° in the morning and staying below zero in the afternoon. Temperatures will start below zero and only warm to the single digits
Tuesday will kick off a very slow warming trend with highs returning to the 10s. Light snow will be possible for the middle of the week with warmer air by the end of the week.