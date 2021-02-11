It’s cold. That hasn't changed and isn’t going to change for awhile, but it is going to get colder as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the single digits tonight and that is just the start.
UPDATE: More counties have been added to the wind chill advisory. The wind chill forecast for tonight/Friday morning will have values ranging from -5 to -15°. Frostbite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/saO6B971Oh— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 11, 2021
Wind chill advisories are in effect through Friday morning as wind chills are forecasted to range from -5 to -15°. This is a dangerous wind chill that could result in frostbite in 30 minutes or less to exposed skin. The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for this cold because there could be issues, especially if proper precautions aren’t taken.
Temperatures will warm to the middle 10s Friday afternoon with wind chills recovering to the low single digits by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, meaning we may see a glimmer or two of sunshine, but overall clouds can be anticipated most of the day.
WEEKEND FORECAST
A passing system will bring snow chances, mainly north of I-70 Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow looks fairly light at this point with less than an inch of accumulation expected. Saturday morning will have temperatures near 0 and wind chills ranging from -5 to -15° once again.
Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs struggling to reach the 10s.
It will get even colder for Sunday. Sunday will start with temperatures below 0° and wind chills that will range from -10 to -20°. Sunday afternoon won’t be much better with highs in the single digits and wind chills remaining below zero.
OUR NEXT SNOW CHANCE
We’ll be watching the track of a low pressure system late Sunday into Monday that will have the potential to bring snow to central Missouri. If this low pressure system were to take a more northerly track it would produce heavier snow, but that track is not likely at this time. The more likely track is a southerly one which would produce light snow and colder temperatures. We’ll continue to watch the track of this system and we will keep you updated.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will watch a few passing snow chances through next week, but we should slowly begin a warming trend with temperatures approaching the 20s by the middle of the week.